MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Masco by 545.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

