Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 9,637 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

VRSK opened at $188.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $195.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

