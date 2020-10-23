Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 153 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,768 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $236.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

