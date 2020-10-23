Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 11,535 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $409,332. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $97.04 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.74.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

