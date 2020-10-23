Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,840 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $232.62 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $234.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.05. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

