Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 8,035 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.86% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,109. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $18.60 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

