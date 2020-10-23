Nepsis Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

