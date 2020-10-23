IBM Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 1,026 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $195,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,130. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED opened at $248.82 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.30 and a 200-day moving average of $211.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

