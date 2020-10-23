IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $941,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $21,897,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

