IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Aramark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Aramark by 13.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

