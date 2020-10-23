IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,248,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

American Financial Group stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

