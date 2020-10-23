6,723 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.19 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

