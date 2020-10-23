Well Done LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

