IBM Retirement Fund Makes New $246,000 Investment in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Watsco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

