Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

