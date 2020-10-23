IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

HWM opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

