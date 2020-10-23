Head to Head Comparison: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and NewMarket (OTCMKTS:NEU)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mace Security International and NewMarket, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A NewMarket 10.96% 34.91% 12.22%

Volatility & Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewMarket has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mace Security International and NewMarket’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $9.98 million 2.71 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A NewMarket $2.19 billion 1.79 $254.29 million N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Summary

NewMarket beats Mace Security International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides engine oil additives comprising driveline additives for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additive comprising products for industrial applications, which include hydraulic fluids, grease, and industrial gear fluids, as well as industrial specialty applications, including turbine oils. In addition, the company offers fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. Additionally, it engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services business. The company has operations in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, Canada, Africa, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

