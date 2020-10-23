MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 19,697 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

COP stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

