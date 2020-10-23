MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The AES were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.