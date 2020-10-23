Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,268 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

