Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 144 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,136,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

