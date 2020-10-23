Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

