Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $256.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.05 and its 200 day moving average is $242.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

