Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 9 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,259.89.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,300.29 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,282.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,093.57. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

