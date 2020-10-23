Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 15,433 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 12,152.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AptarGroup by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $118.31 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

