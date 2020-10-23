Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $252,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,653,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $6,704,281 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $192.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.