Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $66,976,511. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $918.08 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $986.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $883.09 and a 200 day moving average of $670.15.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.85.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

