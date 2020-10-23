Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $581,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

