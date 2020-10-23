Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.