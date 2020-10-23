Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 40,591 shares worth $11,297,268. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $245.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average of $198.42. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

