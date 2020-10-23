IBM Retirement Fund Has $274,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1,418.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1,447.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,854,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

NI stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

