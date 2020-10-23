3,389 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.