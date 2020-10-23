Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 360,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,451,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

