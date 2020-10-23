IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the airline’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

