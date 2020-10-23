-$0.42 EPS Expected for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44).

A number of research firms recently commented on REPL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $47.96.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 120,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

