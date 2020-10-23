Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. 692,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 940,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

