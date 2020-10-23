Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 485,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.26% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

