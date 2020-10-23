Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 476,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

