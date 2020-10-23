48,575 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Novavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 52.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,053. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

