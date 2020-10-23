Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.93% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

SNDX stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

