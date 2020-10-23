Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 3,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, EVP Zvi Krieger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.77 per share, with a total value of $167,310.00. Also, EVP Ofer Benyosef bought 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

