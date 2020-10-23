Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

