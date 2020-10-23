Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after acquiring an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 803,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 545,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.