Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,518 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 35.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.43.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $219.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average of $182.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

