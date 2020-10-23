Cwm LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $373.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

