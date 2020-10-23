Cwm LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $122,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $151,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

TXRH opened at $75.50 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

