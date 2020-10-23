Cwm LLC Acquires 868 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.