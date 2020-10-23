Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $97,178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 208.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 327,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 221,261 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 377.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 278,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 220,148 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.49 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

