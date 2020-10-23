Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,004 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,229,000 after buying an additional 171,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $128.38 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

