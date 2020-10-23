Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) versus Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Financial Analysis

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble Midstream Partners and Phillips 66 Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Phillips 66 Partners 0 4 5 0 2.56

Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.57%. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.47%. Given Phillips 66 Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 Partners is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Phillips 66 Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Phillips 66 Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55% Phillips 66 Partners 55.30% 43.10% 13.18%

Volatility and Risk

Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips 66 Partners has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Phillips 66 Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 Partners pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Phillips 66 Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.17 $160.00 million $3.08 2.97 Phillips 66 Partners $1.67 billion 3.64 $923.00 million $4.29 6.20

Phillips 66 Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66 Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners beats Noble Midstream Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP is a subsidiary of Phillips 66 Project Development Inc.

